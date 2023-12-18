The Addams Family keeps growing! In November 2022, Netflix released one of their biggest series to date. Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega, follows Wednesday Addams as she attempts to solve a murder mystery at her new school.

The acclaimed series has garnered numerous accolades, notably outperforming Stranger Things season 4 to become the most-watched English-language series on Netflix, amassing an impressive 252.1 million views in just 13 weeks.

With the success of Netflix’s original series, it’s no surprise that the studio is in talks of creating a potential spinoff. BUT who will the show focus on and can we expect to see the same cast?

Keep reading for everything to know about the show, including cast, plot and more!

What is the ‘Wednesday’ Spinoff About?

Nothing is set in stone, so keep your fingers crossed! Netflix has reportedly been in talks about creating an Uncle Fester spinoff! Uncle Fester, played by Fred Armisen, was a pivotal character in the show. In an interview with Netflix, Fred explained the close connection between his character and Wednesday, describing them as “kindred spirits”

He shared, “Even though it’s a world of weirdos, she’s an extra weirdo and so is he. But still, they’re both smiling — that’s the fun part. They’re both having fun. They’re not dark black sheep. It’s more like a weird black sheep.”

Bloomberg, who first reported the news, states that the plot of the potential spinoff hasn’t been developed yet … “The writers have to figure out the story, the company needs to negotiate contracts with talent, and the schedules of the individuals must align.”

Is ‘Wednesday’ Getting a Second Season?

Wednesday fans, you’re in luck! As we eagerly await for more details about the Uncle Fester series, season 2 has already been announced. In January, showrunners of the series, Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, released a joint statement confirming the renewal.

They shared to Tudum.com, “Thrilled to continue Wednesday’s tortuous journey into season two. We can’t wait to dive head first into another season and explore the kooky spooky world of Nevermore.”

The plot for the upcoming season has been kept tightly under wraps, but Jenna has shared some of her hopes for her character. She told ET, “I kinda want [Wednesday] to be darker. I want her to get more in the nitty-gritty of things and not play things so safe.”

Plot isn’t the only thing up in the air. Besides Jenna, no other cast casting announcements have been made … All we can do now is patiently wait and manifest for a season 1 cast reunion!

