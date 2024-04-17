It’s that time: dresses are being bought, people are learning what corsages are and elaborate proposals are being had — prom is finally here. We know how stressful prom season is — the before, the during and the after — so we at J-14 decided to make one step a little easier for you.

Imagine this: you had the perfect prom night, your dress and hair looked immaculate, and now you’re just picking out the perfect photos to post on Instagram — and you have absolutely nothing clever or cute to say. Trust us, we’ve been there. That’s why we decided to make a list of some cute song lyrics to make your IG captions — pulling from tracks by some of our favs including Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo and of course, Taylor Swift!

Scroll through our gallery to uncover the cutest Instagram captions to use for your prom posts.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.