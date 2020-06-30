Get ready for some major LOLs, you guys, because AJ McLean just revealed that there is an actual fart in the Backstreet Boys song “The Call.”

“When we were making the song ‘The Call’ for the Black & Blue album, we were all in the studio recording our parts,” he explained in a recent interview. “Howie [Dorough] was singing his harmony … and [he farted]. Howie literally broke wind. Right in key. Right on the beat. And [producer] Max Martin thought it was the funniest thing he had ever heard and decided it was too good to press delete. So he literally put it in the song, the final mix you have all heard for the last almost-20 years. It’s mixed in musically as either a bass sound or synth sound. Howie’s gas is a piece of musical genius.”

Apparently Howie from the @backstreetboys farted while recording “The Call” and Max Martin turned it into a sound in the song. This changed the “gotta go” line for me 🤣 pic.twitter.com/3K5blVU80b — Kirbie “Baby Yoda Stan” Johnson (@kirbiejohnson) June 29, 2020

Wow, we cannot stop laughing! Back in 2017, Howie told his side of the story. He explained to Billboard, “I’m sure there were a lot of beverages consumed back in the day. It’s one of those kind of things… Everybody at that age — especially Nick [Carter] — was constantly passing gas, just being young 20-year-old guys doing guy locker room kind of stuff. And coincidentally, I got in the booth, was breathing in really heavily singing my part, and I guess some extra air kind of came out. It made everybody laugh, and Max decided to take that and sample it to turn it into the ‘dun dun dun, dun dun dun dun.'”

As fans know, AJ’s admission comes just weeks after James Charles revealed he “farted at least 50 times” while filming the finale for his reality show Instant Influencer.

It all started when one of the fellow judges, Norvina, called him out for being gassy.

“If anyone is wondering why I kept making this face, it’s because James Charles was farting every three minutes,” the social media star explained. “He was blowing me up. I was trying so hard not to laugh, and I wanted to kill him because there were 10 cameras locked on us the whole time.”

HAHAHAHAHA I don’t remember what I ate but I farted at least 50 times during the finale 💀😂 we were all cracking up https://t.co/z2ThZVHC9T — James Charles (@jamescharles) May 15, 2020

“HAHAHAHAHA I don’t remember what I ate but I farted at least 50 times during the finale,” James replied. “We were all cracking up.”

