It’s an Aly & AJ renaissance! The musical sister duo, best known for their iconic 2007 track “Potential Breakup Song,” are making a comeback with their new album, With Love From, set for release in March 2023. The sister singers, Aly and AJ Michalka, released their second single off the album, “Baby Lay Your Head Down,” in January. Keep reading for everything we know.

When Will Aly & AJ’s ‘With Love From’ Be Released?

With Love From, which will be released on March 15, 2023, contains 11 tracks, including “Baby Lay Your Head Down,” which debuted on January 25. Following the album drop, the former Disney Channel stars will also hit the road again on a headlining tour, with Miya Folick as a supporting act. For more ticket info, click here.

“Our latest album comes out March 15th……hopefully these songs ground you like they do us,” Aly wrote via Instagram. “We couldn’t have made this music without the help of many talented folks who went on the ride with us once again into the sunset…..so thank you for riding one more time! Truly can’t wait to play these tunes out on tour in the coming months 🎶…..they were always intended to be heard with a live band, so that’s exactly what you’re gonna get 🤎 @iamaj I love you! We found it! We finally found it.”

Their upcoming record “recalls the moody, frenetic and electrically stirring energy of a thunderstorm rolling in,” according to a release.

In November 2022, the sisters dropped their first single off the album, which also shared the same name as the upcoming record. “We wanted to make a record that kind of dug deeper into Americana folk music,” Aly told Variety on the album’s feel. “We’re not claiming that this record is among the American greats, but we did our best in telling our story and staying true to who we are as songwriters and musicians.”

The duo produced With Love From at Sunset Sound, where they also created their 2021 album, A Touch of the Beat Gets You Up on Your Feet Gets You Out and Then Into the Sun.

See Aly & AJ ‘With Love From’ Tracklist

1. Open to Something and That Something Is You

2. With Love From

3. After Hours

4. Blue Dress

5. Love You This Way

6. Way of Nature, Way of Grace (feat. Joy Oladokun)

7. Tear the Night Up

8. Sunchoke

9. Talking in My Sleep

10. Baby Lay Your Head Down

11. 6 Months of Staring Into the Sun

