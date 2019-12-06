Get ready for a brand new episode of America’s Most Musical Family, featuring one of our fave YouTubers David Dobrik!

Singing this week are family bands Ava & Lily performing “What If I Never Get Over You” by Lady Antebellum, The Dutton Family performing “Thunder” by Imagine Dragons, Harris 3 performing “All Star” by Smash Mouth, The McCormick Family performing “Just The Way You Are” by Bruno Mars and The Melisizwe Brothers performing “All of Me” by John Legend — and J-14 has an exclusive first look. Make sure to watch it above!

America’s Most Musical Family is a one-of-a-kind music competition series that features a wide variety of talented families of two or more relatives who perform together in all genres in front of celebrity judges David, Ciara, Debbie Gibson and show host Nick Lachey. It airs Fridays at 8:00 P.M. (EST/PST) on Nickelodeon.

