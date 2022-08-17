Bella Thorne and Tana Mongeau have been teasing that they have gotten back together after spending a vacation together in Ibiza! So, are they for real or is it just for clout? Keep reading to find out!

When Did Bella Thorne and Tana Mongeau Date?

Bella and Tana started dating in 2017 and celebrated their one-year anniversary in September 2018. Tana captioned an Instagram post for their one-year, “It’s so crazy to me how fast a year can fly by when you’re surrounded by love you never thought was possible. What started with a viral kissing pic turned to you being the love of my life … You swept me up and introduced me to your entire world, you made my wildest dreams happen, you believed in me in every aspect when no one else did.”

The pair split in February 2019 and after that, things got … messy. Following multiple Twitter feuds, Bella even wrote a song about Tana called “Stupid F–cking Bitch” in December 2020.

“Imagine taking the time to write, direct and fund entire song about me called stupid f–king bitch and also being Bella Thorne smfh?” Tana hit back on Twitter. In another tweet she added, “Not me up at 5 a.m. absolutely still BAZOINKED that Bella Thorne tweeted I want to be her.” Bella hit back with a TikTok appearing to laugh at Tana’s tweets.

Things simmered down in November 2021, when Tana shared pictures of the former flames hanging out on Instagram alongside a caption that read, “Surprise bitch, bet u thought u’d seen the last of us.”

Are Bella Thorne and Tana Mongeau Back Together?

After Bella and Tana revealed that they were vacationing together in Ibiza in August 2022, fans immediately believed the two were back together. Tana played around with the rekindling rumors on her Instagram page. In a video posted by Tana, the two exes are cozied up while an audio plays, “I don’t know what’s going on and I simply don’t want to know.” She captioned the post, “u asked. we answered.”

A day later, Tana posted a few Instagram photos of her and Bella with the caption, “All i know to say is- if u know u know.” One of the pictures she shared was a screenshot of a text message exchange of someone asking Tana if she was back with her ex, which Tana responded with “totes.”

Bella commented below Tana’s post, “Tana is sorry for all the shit she made up ❤️ so she says. Stay with us for more info.”

