Is Charli D’Amelio off the market already? Following her breakup with Landon Barker in February 2024, fans are convinced Charli might have found someone new.

Keep reading to find out why fans suspect she’s starting a new romance with Zack Bia.

Is Charli D’Amelio Dating Zack Bia?

While there hasn’t been any confirmation of their relationship, fans think the two are more than just friends. Just a few days after her breakup with Landon, the TikTok star was spotted hanging out with Zack at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, per Us Weekly.

After the football event, a fan claimed to have seen the pair making their way up to the “exclusive tower suites” at an unnamed hotel, via TheTeaTalk Instagram page. Could this be a potential soft launch of their romance?

Many supporters of the influencer pointed out the age difference between the stars (Charli is 19 years old whereas Zack is 27 years old).

One commenter wrote, “Someone please tell this man that if her age ends in ‘teen,’ he shouldn’t be dating her,” while another stated, “He’s 27 and Charli’s 19. That’s so weird, if anything.”

Reps for Charli did not immediately respond to J-14‘s request for comment.

When Did Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker Break Up?

Charli recently went through a public breakup with Landon in February 2024, with her ex-boyfriend announcing the news to his Instagram.

ICYMI, the two were first linked in June 2022, after they were spotted leaving his concert together. At the time, an insider reported to People that, “They’re seeing each other, and it’s early stages.”

On July 5, Charli posted a series of photos, including a group picture alongside the singer. However, it wasn’t until a week later when they would make their relationship official to the public.

When speaking about her relationship with the “Friends With Your EX” singer, Charli shared with Entertainment Tonight in July 2022, that “he’s just very sweet.”

Charli also revealed that she’s trying to figure out how to balance her personal love life in the public eye, saying, “I think for a long time it was really difficult but now I kind of live life first and think about what people are going to say after.”

The former flames would go on to support each other for a little over a year, but eventually called it quits on February 7, 2024.

Landon announced their split to his Instagram Stories, stating, “Hey everyone, I would like to let you guys know that Charli and I are no longer together. We broke up to focus on ourselves. We are still friends and have so much love for each other.”

