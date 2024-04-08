Kelsea Ballerini is trying to give the people what they want! It’s no doubt that her relationship with Chase Stokes is the cutest — but fans want more from the couple, including music.

The “Peter Pan” singer just hosted the Country Music Television Awards in April 2024, but before she took center stage, Kelsea was asked about her romance with Chase.

Kelsea noted that she is doing her best to convince the Outer Banks actor to work on a song together. “He has such a good voice, too,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “He has such a good talking voice, just when he sings, I’m like, ‘Agh, yeah.'”

The songstress added, “I’m trying. I’m just like, ‘Do like a pseudonym and sing a harmony on the record, no one has to know.'”

Working on a track together would be a great opportunity for Chase to practice his singing skills, especially since he’s been cast in the film Music Got Me Here. The actor is set to play Forrest Allen, a student who is recovering from a life-altering accident.

The true story follows a high school music teacher who uses music therapy to help aid Chase’s character. “Forrest’s story is one of perseverance and resilience – something that we could all learn from,” Chase told People in June 2022.

“I’m excited and honored to be welcomed into Forrest’s world, and to tell this story side-by-side with him and his family. I feel so lucky to be on this journey alongside a creative team that I deeply respect and admire.”

Chase isn’t the only one taking on new and exciting projects! Kelsea revealed in the previous interview that she’s interested in acting. “I’m dabbling into a lot of new things that I can’t wait to tell you about,” she revealed.

“It’s definitely a year of being out of my comfort zone. The record is my biggest priority but there’s a lot that I haven’t talked about yet that is coming up.”

While fans would love to see the actress guest star in Outer Banks, Kelsea isn’t interested. “When it comes to my relationship there’s a beautiful level of him showing up on tour, or at my respective award shows, and me getting to go to set and showing up to his events, where we just get to [be] each other’s support system in person,” she told Flaunt.

