When it comes to real-life besties, Sadie Sink and Millie Bobby Brown are proof that you can work with your friends! The Stranger Things stars have taken their onscreen relationship and brought it into real life.

“Having each and every kid on the show — I think we’d be so lost without each other,” Sadie, for one, told Access in November 2022. “We really depend on each other when things get absolutely nuts, or when you need to talk to someone who understands exactly what you’re going through. We have each other.”

After the “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)” music video star nabbed her role as Max in the Netflix show’s second season, she and the British actress became close. Keep reading for everything to know about Sadie and Millie’s real-life friendship.

Are Sadie Sink and Millie Bobby Brown Friends?

Because Millie and Sadie were the “only girls at first” on the Stranger Things set, they gravitated toward each other. “So, I think, it was nice that we had that connection,” Sadie recalled to Access.

The duo got so close at the time, that they’ve even gone on vacation together.

“Going on vacation with Millie was great! I mean, I guess you could say I was a little scared of, you know, ‘Am I going to bond with the other kids? Am I going to fit in?’ But no!” she shared with Coveteur in October 2017. “All of them are so supportive, and I clicked with Millie, obviously, as we’re the only girls. We would have sleepovers all the time. We went to Cabo together to vacation. It was so nice!”

What Has Millie Bobby Brown Said About Sadie Sink?

The Enola Holmes actress recalled seeing her costar in a Taylor Swift music video and got pretty emotional.

“The 10-minute version of ‘All Too Well’ changed my life,” she gushed to Seventeen in January 2022.”The film? Sadie? I just sat there and cried, practically.”

Millie also referred to the Whale actress as one of her closest friends in November 2018.

“I’m just a very emotional person. When it comes to my closest people, like, I’m not good at goodbyes,” the Netflix star recalled on The Late Show after filming on season 3 came to an end. “So basically, what happened was I’m a very emotional person, I can’t say goodbye to people, it gives me serious sadness and anxiety, and so when I had to say goodbye to my best friend Sadie, I just broke down. Also, catering. That was a tough one.”

