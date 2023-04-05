Are Tana Mongeau and Jeff Wittek *actually* dating? The two YouTubers have gotten super close over the last few years, often posting one another on their social media pages and teasing fans that they’re together for clickbait on YouTube. Keep reading to uncover if this couple is the real deal.

Are Tana Mongeau and Jeff Wittek Dating?

While appearing as guests on the “Impulsive” podcast hosted by Logan Paul in March 2023, Tana and Jeff set the record straight after being asked if they were dating.

“No, absolutely not,” Jeff immediately responded, before being asked if they had ever hooked up. “No, bro, are you nuts? Are you sick in the head? I’m not that blind,” he said before realizing how harsh he sounded and apologizing to Tana. “I’m just kidding, I’m sorry, I’m sorry, I’m sorry.”

Well, there you have it.

Who Has Tana Mongeau Dated?

The YouTuber certainly has a lot of celebrities under her dating belt, including Jake Paul (they were married, kind of), Bella Thorne, Mod Sun, Brad Sousa and Lil Xan.

While Jake and Tana were definitely not legally married, they did hold a wedding ceremony in 2019 and posted about it on YouTube. However, after staying together for a few months, they announced their split in January 2020.

“OK, I don’t really know how to do a ‘we’re taking a break’ post and this is weird as f–k,” Tana wrote via Instagram at the time. “I’m happy to still be able to sit with Jake and laugh as we do this — but for right now we both are taking a break to focus on our own very crazy lives.”

Tana spoke about her thoughts on her past relationships and where she stands with some of her exes during an interview with Life & Style in February 2020.

“I think everything happens for a reason. Sometimes, things don’t work out, great, but at the same time, I think I always say this, I’m like, ‘If you have beef with me, it is so one-sided,’” she explained. “To me, having beef with someone, especially an ex, requires energy. And I think putting that energy into something so negative is just not cute, to be frank.”

