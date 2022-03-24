The Midnight Society is ready for round three! Nickelodeon confirmed during their upfront presentation on Thursday, March 24, that Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Ghost Island has started filming and it’s bringing back all the ghouls, ghosts and mystery.

Season three of the beloved horror series is to follow a new group of kids as they go on a summer vacation to a new resort island, until they learn that “something sinister is haunting the guests,” according to a Nickelodeon press release. The new season is currently filming in the Dominican Republic and is slated to premiere later this year on the network.

The revival will introduce a whole new cast behind the iconic Midnight Society that includes actors Telci Huynh as Kayla; Conor Sherry as Max; Luca Padovan as Leo; Dior Goodjohn as Summer; Chance Hustfield as Ferris; and Julian Curtis as Stanley Crane, the hotel manager at the island resort.

“Are You Afraid of the Dark? is a show that we love to make just as much as the fans love to watch it,” said Shauna Phelan, Cohead of Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Live-Action in a statement. “With this incredibly creative, elevated and award-winning team, we’re thrilled to introduce a new Midnight Society navigating a haunted tropical island mystery.”

Ghost Island will follow last year’s six-part limited series Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Curse of the Shadow, which told a tale about a cursed small seaside town, haunted by a villain named the Shadowman.

The show recently received a Writers Guild Award and nominations from the Directors Guild Awards and Artios Awards, and has become one of Nickelodeon’s biggest hits — which was a reboot from the same-titled show in 1990-1996 that became a ‘90s classic.

The original show, which had five seasons, had the Midnight Society tell riveting horror stories to young audiences from a kid’s perspective. The series also had another revival with two seasons from 1999-2000 until it was picked up again in 2019. The original Are You Afraid of the Dark? series was created by D.J. MacHale and Ned Kandel, who are executive producers on the current reboot.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.