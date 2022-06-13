Austin Butler ate and left no crumbs during his press tour for his upcoming movie, Elvis. The actor has become a certified heartthrob since immersing himself into the character of Elvis Presely for the biopic film and we cannot get enough.

The Nickelodeon alum has been on the acting scene for quite some time now, but his enormous rise to fame was due to his Elvis casting. From the king of rock ‘n’ roll’s famous voice to his signature southern drawl, the young actor nailed his performance, which comes to no one’s surprise. Unfortunately, after he completed filming, Austin was hospitalized, with GQ reporting that the actor “was diagnosed with a virus that simulates appendicitis.”

“The next day I woke up at four in the morning with excruciating pain, and I was rushed to the hospital,” Austin told GQ. “My body just started shutting down the day after I finished Elvis.” The actor received a 12-minute-long standing ovation during the film’s world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. Needless to say, Austin’s performance has received rave reviews. Actor Riley Keough, granddaughter to the late music legend, told Variety, “I started crying five minutes in and didn’t stop. There’s a lot of family trauma and generational trauma that started around then for our family. I felt honored they worked so hard to really get his essence, to feel his essence. Austin captured that so beautifully.” Austin Butle's Love Life: A Breakdown of His Relationships Before and After Vanessa Hudgens

At the time of his interview with GQ, Butler was finished with filming for the movie, but still had to finish “recording music for the film.” Butler told the magazine that he was happy there were still things left to do for the role and that he still spends a lot of time listening to Elvis’ music.