From Bridge to Terabithia, Wizards of Waverly Place, Just Go with It and, of course, Merry Christmas, Drake & Josh — Bailee Madison‘s child acting repertoire is no joke! Keep reading to see all of the iconic movies and TV shows she appeared in as a child.

“There’s always going to be uncomfortableness with growing up, especially growing up as a woman,” Bailee shared with Flaunt Magazine in August 2022 about growing up in the public’s eye. “Realizing that, even at seven, people were going to have something to say about what I was wearing, my clothes, or the fact that I re-wore a pair of sneakers on a talk show.”

Now in her twenties, Bailee has nabbed multiple acting roles as an adult actress, including Netflix’s Good Witch, A Cowgirl’s Story, A Week Away, A Cinderella Story: Starstruck, Play Dead and The Hardy Boys. On top of that, she landed the main role of Imogen Adams in the 2022 Pretty Little Liars spinoff titled Original Sin.

“I remember watching them,” Bailee said of the original Liars —Lucy Hale, Shay Mitchell, Ashley Benson, Troian Bellisario and Sasha Pieterse. “And being like, ‘One day, when I’m their age, I want to do a show about high school. I want to experience that world, and what those hours are like, and create a show like that. So, for it to be happening at that age, but with the show that made me want to have that experience, it is really mental. I get so excited.”

Shortly after PLL: OS premiered in July 2022, it received a second season renewal, critical praise and a new yet familiar ever-growing fanbase.

“We also understand that there’s no world in which you can recreate what the original did. Therefore, we have no interest in trying to touch what was so perfect,” she told the outlet. “But we kind of give the fanbase a chance to go into a new world, and new realm full of new stories and new characters, but the same passionate interest that you would feel from the original.”

