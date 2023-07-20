Barbara Palvin is a married woman! The supermodel married Dylan Sprouse in July 2023, and we couldn’t be happier for the couple. However, we do love to do a little deep digging — like seeing who exactly Barbara dated before marrying the man of her dreams. Keep reading to see details inside the Hungarian model’s love life before Dylan.

Who Did Barbara Palvin Date Before Dylan Sprouse?

Barbara revealed during an interview Vogue in 2018 that she had been single for six years before meeting Dylan!

“I was single for six years,” she told the outlet. “It did pay off. I feel like I found the perfect guy. He’s very kind and gentle.”

Prior to Dylan, she was linked to multiple famous celebs, like Justin Bieber and at one point, Ed Sheeran, but none of them were confirmed and have been chalked up to fan speculation.

However, Barbara did have a hometown boyfriend, Kristof Somfai, whom she dated for a few years. While they were dating around 2011 to 2012, the pair shared several photos together that went viral on Tumblr. It’s unclear why they broke up, but it was probably around 2012 since that would be six years prior to Barbara’s Vogue interview in 2018.

When Did Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse Start Dating?

The couple first started dating in 2018, after the Disney Channel alum slid into the model’s DMs.

“She followed me, so I was like, ‘I guess I’ll give her something.’ And I slid into her DMs,” Dylan told W Magazine in February 2019. “I was like, ‘Hey, I don’t know if you’re in New York for very long, but we should hang out if you want to. Here’s my number.’ And she didn’t message me for six months.”

Barbara replied, confirming, “I took my time. I knew I wasn’t in a good mindset at the time, and maybe deep inside I knew that it could be something more.”

When Did Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse Get Married?

ICYMI, the two got engaged in September 2022, but didn’t announce the news publicly until June 2023. They were married in Hungary in July of that same year.

“We didn’t necessarily feel the need to be fully transparent with the public about that aspect of our engagement,” Dylan explained during an interview with V Magazine in June 2023. Barbara added, “Also, we just want to do it on our time.”

