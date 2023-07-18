We might just be calling them Mr. and Mrs.! Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin appeared to secretly tied the knot less than one year after their September 2022 engagement. The couple seemingly walked down the aisle in Barbara’s native Hungary, according to a July 2023 report from a local news source, which shared photos from the event.

Photos of the couple have also been shared on social media, in which fans could appear to see Dylan and Barbara walking down the aisle while trailed by the former Disney Channel star’s brother, Cole Sprouse. The apparent private ceremony came months after the couple confirmed their plans to get married in Hungary.

“I’m excited to show that side of me and introduce my culture, the places I grew up, and the places I went to,” the model shared in an interview with V Magazine from June 2023. “I feel like a lot of people will learn even more about me this way. I know there was no way we would have not had a wedding in Hungary because my parents would have killed me.”

Keep reading for everything we know about their wedding ceremony.

Are Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin Married?

The couple has yet to speak publicly about their reported nuptials.

Where Did Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin Get Married?

The duo previously shared their plans to wed in Hungary, where Barbara is from. While they’ve yet to share photos from the actual event, eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that Cole’s girlfriend Ari Fournier shared some pictures from a trip to Hungary on social media.

Dylan shared some details about what his and Barbara’s guests could expect in the June 2023 interview with V Magazine.

“It’s gonna be a big event, with both of our parents meeting for the first time, too. I think it’s exciting for me, not only because I love the kind of historical traditions of the event, but because, Cole, we came from a very small family unit,” he explained. “Barbara, on the other hand, has quite a large family unit. They look at her like their princess and I think it’s going to be a really special moment to see them all reacting to that amidst their traditions. I’m excited for that aspect of it and I’m excited for you guys to see what Barbara has shown me in Hungary, which is a beautiful country.”

How Long Have Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin Been Together?

They first started dating in June 2018 and got engaged in September 2022.

