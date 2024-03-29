Bella Hadid is living every girls dream — being a fashion icon and dating a real-life cowboy! While the model is no stranger to horses (she’s been riding since she could walk) she is new to the romance world of horse riders.

Keep reading to find out when Bella started dating Adan Banuelos and their complete relationship timeline.

The supermodel has been in quite a few public relationships before her relationship with Adan. Perhaps her most well-known romance was with The Weeknd a.k.a. Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, who she began dating in August 2015. The two had an on-again, off-again relationship for several years up until 2019.

The former flames first met when he asked her to model for an album cover. “I actually asked her to be on the artwork for Beauty Behind the Madness,” he told Rolling Stone at the time. “My motive was literally to work with her.”

Even though the collaboration fell through, the two ended up becoming an item not much later. In December 2015, the songwriter had asked Bella to star in his music video “In The Night.”

“I’m dating Abel. I don’t see him as The Weeknd,” she told Glamour in 2016 about her boyfriend. “I’m proud of The Weeknd and the music he makes, but I really love Abel.”

The former couple ultimately decided to go their separate ways in 2019. That same year, The Weeknd dropped his song “Heartless,” which many fans assume is written about the supermodel. “You never gave up on me / (Why don’t you?) / I’ll never know what you see (Why won’t you?),” he sang on the track.

After their breakup, Bella began her next longterm relationship with art director Marc Kalman. The two had secretly been dating for a year prior to their announcement in 2021. The two got serious with reports claiming that Marc was going to propose to the model.

“They have spoken about getting engaged and having their wedding in California,” a source revealed to Entertainment Tonight at the time. The two would go on to date until summer of 2023, according to the same outlet, “They were very in love, but the relationship ultimately ran its course and they decided to end things.”

Now that we’ve caught up on Bella’s prior dating history, let’s check out her relationship timeline with Adan.

