Yee-haw, Bella Hadid‘s in love! The supermodel has kept a pretty low profile over the past year, but just confirmed her new relationship with Adan Banuelos. Keep reading to find out what we know about her real life cowboy beau.

Who is Adan Bannuelos?

The 34-year-old is a world-renowned equestrian and horse trainer (so he’s basically a cowboy). In 2017, Adan was inducted into the US’ National Cutting Horse Association Riders Hall of Fame, making him one of the youngest members.

According to his website, Banuelos of Performance, the horseman has already amassed over five million dollars in earnings while competing. He was also awarded first place as the NCHA Leading Open Rider in 2018, 2020, 2021, and 2022.

His father, Ascencion Banuelos, has an equally impressive background. He was the first Mexican-American cowboy to be given the same induction.

How Long Has Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos Been Together?

While it’s unclear when the two began dating, TMZ spotted the couple packing major PDA on October 17, 2023. Bella and Adan were casually strolling in the streets of Texas. After coming upon a stoplight, the two kissed as they awaited to cross.

In January 2024, Bella first teased her relationship with Adan to her Instagram. At the end of the photo series, the two could be seen holding hands as part of their faces are out of frame. She also added a video from the event where Adan is seemingly coaching her from the sidelines.

The 27-year-old model made their romance Instagram official on February 16, 2024, after posting throwback photos from her October 2023 birthday. In one of the images, Adan and Bella have their heads turned away as they’re positioned in front of her vibrant celebratory cake. If that wasn’t enough confirmation that the two are seeing each other, Bella also shared a clip of them kissing!

News of her relationship comes after her breakup with Marc Kalman in July 2023. The pair called it quits after more than two years of dating.

A source told Us Weekly at the time, “Bella is using this time to focus on bettering herself and they had just grown apart. There are no hard feelings on either side.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.