With a career as a model, it’s no secret that Bella Hadid has become a total style star! Since making her runway debut in 2015, she’s turned heads with some seriously stunning looks on the red carpet.

“It’s crazy, I feel like I’ve done so much, and I’ve worked a lot — but I still have so much to do, so many things to check off my bucket list,” Bella told Harper’s Bazaar in February 2018 of her career. “Not so much about the fashion even, but the real artistic side. I love makeup and turning myself into different characters. I’m really inspired by art, film, photography.”

Before she was even known as a style icon, Bella had a way with clothing.

“Even when I was a kid in high school, style was always my thing. I never wore flip flops, I always had my cute outfits, I went vintage shopping. I never bought designer fashion until I could actually afford it when I turned 18. So, I had to find the cheapest, but cutest things,” she shared in the same interview. “I had all my Doc Martins — I had style. And I’m so fortunate now I have my designer pieces — like I’ll buy a Balenciaga coat, and I’ll pair it with something vintage.”

The Victoria’s Secret model noted that she “was never one to put outfits together for people to see me,” but now loves getting photographed in different looks.

“What I think is so fun about fashion is being able to do whatever you want,” Bella added. “Now, I’m at the point where, yeah, I’d wear an orange, red, yellow and black fanny pack — if that’s what makes me happy— I shouldn’t care. If I had more time, I would do it myself all the time.”

Aside from always turning heads at major events, like the Met Gala, for example, Bella slayed the Cannes Film Festival red carpet with a plunging black gown and giant gold lung necklace that covered her chest.

“I’m just a tiny top kind of girl,” she told Vogue in an August 2021 YouTube video. “I love oversized pants, I love oversized jackets, I love sexy masculine. I also love to show a little skin. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with skin.”

In the same video, she introduced viewers to her “alter ego,” Belinda, whom Bella said is “very va-va-voom.” Scroll through our gallery to see the model’s best red carpet looks over the years.

