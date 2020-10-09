Despite the fact that they were on-and-off throughout their time together, fans couldn’t get enough of Bella Hadid and The Weeknd‘s whirlwind romance.

It was first reported that the pair were dating in 2015 after they were spotted together at Coachella, but they didn’t confirm their relationship until months later. When the singer — whose real name is Abel Tesfaye — was asked about the nature of his relationship with the model during an interview with Rolling Stone, he revealed that his initial “motive was literally to work with her.”

“It just kind of fell into my lap,” he told the publication about their relationship.

After some tumultuous ups and downs, the two ultimately went their separate ways. Following their love story, The Weeknd has written a bunch of songs about his ex. Now, J-14 has decided to take a walk down memory lane and break down Bella and The Weeknd’s relationship from start to finish, including the Selena Gomez drama. Scroll through our gallery for a complete timeline.

