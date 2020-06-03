Are Bella Hadid and The Weeknd back together?! That seems to be the question on everyone’s minds after news hit the web that they were reportedly speaking again, more than nine months after their split.

Yep, according to Us Weekly, the former couple are back in contact once again! A source told them that the two stars “have been in touch recently.”

Back in February, another insider explained to the outlet that although the model “still had feelings” for the rapper, she was too busy focusing on her career to date anyone.

“Bella isn’t dating anyone at the moment. She is so busy traveling and working nonstop and she’s mostly focused on her career right now,” they dished. “But there’s always a possibility that they will get back together down the line.”

For those who missed it, the two stars ended their relationship in August 2019 after being on-and-off for four years. At the time, sources told E! News that distance was to blame for the split.

“They are in different places right now, physically and mentally,” an insider revealed. “Bella is prepping for her fashion week commitments and Abel is working on his music and his upcoming acting debut.”

In addition to their conflicting schedules, the source also said that “they have been arguing a lot recently.”

The brunette beauty and the 30-year-old, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, first sparked dating rumors at Coachella in 2015. But one year later, in 2016, they decided to go their separate ways. Bella told Teen Vogue at the time, “I’ll always respect him, and I’ll always love him. Sometimes you want to be sad about it or handle it differently, but at the end of the day, you never want to burn a bridge that you’ve fought so hard to build.”

The “Can’t Feel my Face” crooner then entered into a relationship with Selena Gomez. But after they split in October 2017, he was spotted with Bella weeks later.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.