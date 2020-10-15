It’s no secret that Bella Hadid had a long-term on-and-off relationship with The Weeknd until they ultimately split. But, the model has actually been linked to some pretty famous faces throughout her time in the spotlight.

Most recently, Page Six reported that Bella was dating acting legend Jack Nicholson‘s grandson, Duke Nicholson, in October 2020. A Los Angeles insider told the publication that the pair had been “quietly dating,” but it was later confirmed that Bella is, in fact, single.

“Bella and Duke are not dating. They met once through mutual friends but have not been in touch since,” a rep for Bella told Page Six.

Aside from her relationship with The Weeknd and rumored fling with Jack, it’s been reported that Bella was romantically involved with football star Odell Beckham Jr. and rapper Drake in the past. So, what actually went down with Bella and these rumored flings? Well, J-14 did a major investigation and spilled all the tea. Scroll through our gallery for a complete guide to Bella’s love life, including her ex-boyfriends and rumored romances.

