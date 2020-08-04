During her recent cover story for Elle‘s August 2020 issue, Bella Hadid opened up about the fashion industry and urged them to “move forward” and become more diverse amid the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Going into the next season, my fear is having to see another one of my Black girlfriends get her hair burned by a hair straightener, or do her own makeup because the makeup artist hasn’t been trained to work with all different skin types,” the model explained. “I hate that some of my Black friends feel the way they do. Even if they’re sitting front row, they’re not feeling accepted. Our industry is supposed to be about expression and individuality, but the reality is that [many people] still discriminate because of exactly [those differences].”

When it comes to speaking out about what she believes in, the 23-year-old doesn’t hold back. Bella also opened up to the publication about why she uses her platform to spread messages that are important to her.

“I have so much responsibility to use my platform for good, especially as I get older,” the brunette beauty said. “I want young girls and boys to know that it is okay to use your voice and demand justice for what is important to you. I want them to know it’s okay to be empathetic and gentle, but to be strong and speak your truth at the same time.”

Aside from making the fashion industry more diverse, Bella also had ideas for staying safe following the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m really eager to get back to work and make art again. Moving into the next season, I hope we can find a proactive way to move forward in a safe, healthy way. I think that our sets will be smaller and more intimate, which will be nice for a change. We’ll also need to be aware of not using the same makeup brushes at shows, and implement many other health regulations to keep people safe,” she said. “There is a lot to learn and a lot to do, but I feel with the right people, fashion can change everything.”

