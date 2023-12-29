There’s no question about it, 2023 was the year of Taylor Swift. From kickstarting her legendary Eras Tour to being named TIME Magazine’s person of the year, the Grammy-winning songstress was absolutely everywhere. The biggest pop star in the world really became our version of the Roman Empire.

“This is the proudest and happiest I’ve ever felt, and the most creatively fulfilled and free I’ve ever been,” she said during her interview with TIME Magazine in December 2023. “Ultimately, we can convolute it all we want, or try to overcomplicate it, but there’s only one question: ‘Are you not entertained?'”

Keep reading for a breakdown of the best Taylor moments from 2023 — because, oh boy, is there a lot!

First, we wanted to started with the Traylor in the room — a.k.a. the pop star’s success at putting Travis Kelce on the map thanks to their romance they made public in the later half of 2023.

In case you live under a rock, then you know that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end got his whole relationship started after he revealed his attempt to give Taylor his phone number at one of her Eras Tour shows in July 2023.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Travis said during an episode of his “New Heights” podcast, which he cohosts with fellow NFL star brother, Jason Kelce.

“I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it,” he added. When his brother asked whether he meant his jersey number, 87, or his phone number, Travis responded, “You know which one.”

Taylor later revealed how she was impressed by Travis’ “metal” move during her interview with TIME Magazine in December 2023.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Taylor revealed. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

