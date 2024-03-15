You can now catch Bhad Bhabie inside taking care of her daughter — how bout that! The reality TV star announced that she gave birth to her first child with boyfriend Le Vaughn on March 14, 2024.

Bhad Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Marie Bregoli, shared to her Instagram Story the exciting news of her daughter, Kali Love. She posted a black and white photo cuddled up next to her newborn, whose face was covered with a blanket and beanie.

In case you missed it, Danielle announced her pregnancy back in December 2023 on social media. The “Gucci Flip Flops” performer shared several photos of herself showcasing her pregnant stomach.

Later that month, the rapper also revealed the sex of the baby — a girl — during a campaign with Marc Jacobs. In the image, the 20-year-old is decked out in the brand’s clothing while sitting atop of a motorcycle. The exhaust from the bike pumped out a pink smoke, teasing the sex of her baby!

The happy couple first found out they were pregnant on July 11, 2024. “I was a day late and I took a test, but I took a test only a day late, because I was just eating so much and I felt like something was off,” she told People in February 2024.

After the test came back positive, Bhad Bhabie was ecstatic to share the news with her beau. She explained that Le Vaughn “was still asleep and I was just too eager to tell him. I probably could have did it in a cute way, but I just woke him up and was like, ‘Look, look, look!'”

Once the couple learned of their pregnancy, they took some time to figure out a name for their incoming newborn.

“The name doesn’t really have any specific meaning, it’s just his mom picked the middle name and then I had a list of five names I liked, and Kali was one of them,” she told the same outlet. “I thought that Love went good with Kali.”

Danielle explained that she’s not deterred from the negative comments about her being a mother. “I even see people saying, ‘Oh, I don’t think she’s ready. I don’t think she’s ready,’ ” she pointed out. “It’s like, ‘How can you, from your computer screen, determine if I’m ready to be a mother or not?”

