As Disney+’s Big Shot comes to an end, there’s sure to be a lot of “drama,” according to actress Cricket Wampler! The show’s star talks with J-14 exclusively about what fans can expect in the final few episodes of season 1. We also have an exclusive first look at the show’s upcoming new episode.

“From problems that the girls run into, the coaches facing dilemmas, Beth MacBeth coming full circle and truths being exposed, it is a whirlwind end to the season!” Cricket explains.

In J-14‘s exclusive clip, Samatha (played by Cricket) and Olive (played by Monique Green) reveal the true identity of Calm Korn to the rest of the Westbrook basketball team. This sneak peak of Big Shot‘s new episode speaks to the show’s girl power aspect, which has been a major theme throughout the first season. According to Cricket, it was a “momentous” moment having eight female leads with even more women behind the camera. “I love getting to be a part of that,” she gushes.

“‘Women Striving, Women Thriving’ is Westbrook’s motto, and I think that says a lot!” Cricket tells J-14. “I love that in a show filled with girls, we don’t show too much of girls tearing other girls down. Of course, we get into tiffs with each other at times in the show, but I think showing friends just being friends, and always being there for each other in those honest moments, is so important.”

While reflecting on season 1 of Big Shot as a whole, Cricket says that “it has been beyond exciting” getting such a positive response from viewers.

“It just feels so nice to hear that people are really enjoying it,” she shares. “I love seeing different people saying, ‘You’re my favorite character!’ to each one of us. I feel like it shows how each character brings something different to the screen, and we are all relatable in some way.”

Be sure to watch the video above to find out the truth about Calm Korn, and tune into the new episode of Big Shot premiering on Disney+ on Friday, June 4.

