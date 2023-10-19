Bridgit Mendler could’ve been the next big thing, seriously! The former Disney Channel actress starred as the lead in Good Luck Charlie for four years, and launched her music career with the iconic single “Ready or Not.” So, what happened to Bridgit since stepping out of the spotlight?

Is ‘Good Luck Charlie’ Getting a Reboot?

For those who forgot, Good Luck Charlie premiered in 2010 and went on for four seasons before it ended in 2014. Since then, fans have longed for a comeback of the iconic show that also starred Bridgit, Shane Harper, Samantha Boscarino, Jason Dolley, Bradley Steven Perry, Mia Talerico, Raven Goodwin, Leigh-Allyn Baker and Eric Allan Kramer.

Although the cast did get together for one epic reunion in 2022, there’s still no plans to bring the show back (as of yet).

What Is Bridgit Mendler Up to Now?

Following her time on Good Luck Charlie, Bridgit became a regular on NBC’s Undateable. She also released two studio albums that are full of absolute bops, including her singles “Ready Or Not” and “Hurricane.” As for her love life, she dated her former Disney costar, Shane Harper, for four years before calling it quits back in 2015. The former child star married her longtime love, Griffin Cleverly, in October 2019.

Bridgit has since taken a break from the spotlight to focus on school. In 2017, Bridgit was announced as one of the 2017 MIT Media Lab’s Director’s Fellows. On top of that, she announced in 2018 that she started a graduate program at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) with a focus on improving social media.

“As an entertainer, for years I struggled with social media because I felt like there was a more loving and human way to connect with fans,” she wrote on X in 2018.

In 2020, she completed her graduate degree at MIT and began working on her Ph.D with MIT’s Center for Constructive Communications and Social Machines group. As of 2022, she is enrolled at both Harvard Law School and at MIT. So not only is she super talented, she’s also super smart!

“I’ve written scripts, I’ve written music,” Bridgit shared on the “Techsetters” podcast in June 2021. “But I also feel like I’m really building upon something with my research [at MIT] and so that’s something that I want to continue to build upon.”

Bridgit has taken some acting jobs since Disney, including the 2019 Netflix show Merry Happy Whatever.

