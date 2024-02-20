Bridgit Mendler really said “Ready or Not” — here’s my son!

The former Disney Channel star announced she adopted her first child *and* cofounded a company called Northwood Space, within the same day.

“The other news I wanted to share is I’m a mama to a sweet 4yo boy,” Mendler, 31, wrote via X in February 2024. “Started fostering in 2021 adopted near Christmas of 2022. I’m so lucky — being a parent is the biggest gift and most defining experience there is.”

ICYMI, the “Hurricane” singer married Griffin Cleverly in 2019 — and also announced that she cofounded a satellite data startup company along with her husband, called Northwood Space.

“At @NorthwoodSpace we have our sights on building a data highway between earth and space. We are designing shared ground infrastructure from first principles to expand access to space,” she wrote via X. “We have a lot of work ahead of us but that’s the fun part. If you like building quickly and seeing your work deployed in locations around the globe with real impact, we want you at Northwood.”

Following her time on Good Luck Charlie, which aired on Disney Channel for four seasons from 2010 to 2014, Bridgit took a break from the spotlight. She received a PhD from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and also pursued a JD from Harvard Law School in 2024, where she also served as co-president of the Harvard Space Law Society, per her LinkedIn.

She opened up about her outstanding pursuits in February 2024, telling CNBC that she “completely fell in love with space law” while working at the Federal Communications Commission’s Space Bureau in 2022.

“Space is getting easier along so many different dimensions, but still, the actual exercise of sending data to and from space is difficult. You have difficulty finding an access point for contacting your satellite,” she explained.

Northwood’s name stems from a lake in New Hampshire — where she told the outlet the the idea for the company originated while she was spending time with family during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“While everybody else was making their sourdough starters, we were building antennas out of random crap we could find at Home Depot … and receiving data from [National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration] satellites,” she revealed.

“For me, why the ground-side matters is because it actually is about bringing the impacts of space home to people.”

