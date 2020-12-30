Get your spirit fingers ready, because it’s officially been more than 20 years since Bring It On premiered and the original cast may be gearing up for a reboot!

The movie — which starred Kirsten Dunst and Gabrielle Union as rival cheer captains — hit theaters in August 2000 and followed the two girls (who were just teens back then) as they competed in a cheerleading competition to lead their respective teams to victory. Now, the leading ladies are down to bring their iconic characters, Torrance and Isis, back to the big screen!

While chatting with Insider in August 2020, the film’s director Peyton Reed said he’s “definitely been talking about” a possible sequel with the original cast. Later that same month, Peyton caught up with Kirsten and Gabrielle to celebrate the 20th anniversary with a YouTube livestream, and the actresses had some of their own ideas for another flick.

“Whatever that we may, one day, come up with, I don’t know. Kirsten maybe we’re, like, coheads of the PTA,” Gabrielle joked. Kirsten added, “Or we run a cheer school like [Netflix’s] Cheer. Who knows? It has to be a competition against somebody.”

We’re totally here for this reboot! And to celebrate the Toros and Clovers possibly putting their uniforms on one more time, J-14 decided to take a walk down memory lane and reveal some pretty major behind-the-scenes secrets from the film’s set. Scroll through our gallery to uncover them all!

a

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.