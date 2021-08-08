While it may not have been released in theaters, the third Bring It On movie — Bring It On: All or Nothing — was still a hit!

Starring Hayden Panettiere, Solange Knowles, Emme Rylan, Gustavo Carr, Giovonnie Samuels, Francia Raisa and Jake McDorman, among others, the movie followed the story of competitive high school cheerleader Brittany Allen after her life drastically changes. Early on in the film, the fictional teen transfers from her Pacific Vista High School squad to the Crenshaw Heights Warriors team. After finding it hard to fit in with her new classmates, Brittany ultimately helps the Warriors win the cheerleading competition and they perform in Rihanna‘s music video.

Bring It On: All or Nothing was the third installment in the Bring It On franchise which started in 2000 with Kirsten Dunst and Gabrielle Union as rival high school cheerleading captains. The movie, along with its sequels, have all become cultural phenomena, and both Kirsten and Gabrielle have discussed bringing the movie back for a reunion of sorts.

“Whatever that we may, one day, come up with, I don’t know. Kirsten maybe we’re, like, coheads of the PTA,” Gabrielle joked during the movie’s 20th anniversary livestream in August 2020. Kirsten added, “Or we run a cheer school like [Netflix’s] Cheer. Who knows? It has to be a competition against somebody.”

These two actresses aren’t the only ones who’ve reminisced about their Bring It On days over the years, Giovonnie — who played Kirresha in the third film — spoke about being compared to her costars in a now-viral TikTok video from April 2021. At the time, the star reacted to a fan TikTok video about her role in the cheerleading movie. While showing photos of her costars Solange and Francia, the actress explained, “Of course, if I’m standing next to this, or this … Yeah, I’m going to look huge. And, to make matters worse, I did gain weight for the role.”

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum added, “If you think it affected you guys mentally, or whatever, it’s definitely affected me and my appearance my entire career.”

While Giovonnie made it clear that she “loves both of these girls,” she made it clear that while “Hollywood is getting better about inclusion of body sizes, but they still have a long way to go.”

Following her Bring It On: All or Nothing role, Giovonnie stayed in Hollywood and nabbed tons of other roles. And she’s not the only one! Scroll through our gallery to see what the cast of Bring It On: All or Nothing is up to now.

