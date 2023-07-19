Jimin seems to attract everyone! The BTS singer has so many friends in the entertainment world, including several famous K-pop stars. Keep reading for a guide to Jimin’s friends.

Who Are Some of BTS Jimin’s Friends?

One of Jimin’s most well-known friendships are with SHINee’s Taemin and EXO’s Kai — since all three have collaborated with each other at one point or another.

Jimin and Taemin first met while sharing a 2016 dance stage at the KBS Song Festival. As for Jimin and Kai, the pair met through their mutual friend, former Wanna One member Sungwoon.

What Is ‘Padding Friends’?

“Padding Friends” is composed of Jimin, Kai, Sungwoon, Taemin, and HOTSHOT’s Timoteo. During a 2019 episode of Weekly Idol, Sungwoon spoke about how fans started calling them “Padding Friends” after Taemin made all of his friends matching padding coats. Cute!

“It all started with a member from my former group, Timoteo,” Sungwoon said on how their friendship started during a livestream. “He started everything. He was a trainee under SM Entertainment [Kai and Taemin’s agency] for a long time. That’s how he was close with Taemin and Kai. There’s also a non-celebrity friend. He was a friend from school, but Timoteo introduced him to the other friends. These four have been friends for a very long time.”

Sungwoon also explained that he was the one who introduced Jimin to Kai, before explaining how he met Jimin in the first place.

“How I got to meet Jimin was through [BTS member] J-Hope, who I was friends with since we were trainees,” he continued. “I knew him first, but he’s not the type to go out often. I’m the type that likes to go out. We meet up to eat together, but our hobbies are different.”

He added, “Through [J-Hope], I somehow got to meet [BTS’] Suga, and Suga introduced me to Jimin. That’s how we met, but we clicked so well together. We got along so well, so I introduced him to my other friends. That’s how the seven of us meet often now.”

He explained that all seven of them “get along so well” since they have “similar hobbies.” Cute!

Click through our gallery to uncover all of Jimin's famous friends.

