Jungkook's style can best be described as casual, cool and effortless.

In March 2023, Calvin Klein shared that Jungkook would be a global brand ambassador for both Calvin Klein Jeans and Calvin Klein Underwear.

“I have been a fan of Calvin Klein for a long time, and I’m thrilled to be their newest global ambassador. This partnership is very special, as Calvin Klein’s heritage and brand values resonate with me,” Jungkook said in a press release at the time. “My music is how I communicate with my fans around the world, and I see this partnership as an opportunity to connect with them in a new way. I’m incredibly excited for people to see a new side of me in this first campaign for the brand.”

Since BTS announced their hiatus in June 2022 in order to focus on their solo careers, fans have been patiently waiting for news of Jungkook’s own solo music.

While the K-pop artist or HYBE (his music label) have yet to officially announce news of his solo, rumors of Jungkook’s new music sparked after Scooter Braun, who is the CEO of HYBE’s American branch company, shared photos of Jung Kook at a music studio via Instagram in April 2023.

“It is always fun to witness history,” Scooter wrote as his caption. “These are the moments. This is a BIG one. #JK.”

The BTS singer has explained that, while he has written solo music over the years, he’s tough on himself and wants the songs to be perfect before release — which ultimately ends in him throwing out music ideas.

“After making the effort to write them, I should have realized I should just edit them as much as I can to release them,” Jung Kook explained in an interview with Weverse Magazine. “But when I heard them again after a while, they didn’t sound good, so I just deleted them all.”

JK revealed that his fellow BTS members have helped and cheered him on regarding solo releases and songwriting. “The other members tell me, ‘You have to keep making releases. That’s how you figure it all out.’ So I’m writing songs lately,” he added.

“I want it [my solo] to be really unique,” the idol continued. “I want to write lyrics that don’t have any meaning, like a song where the word ‘yeah’ is repeated for a whole verse – something like that – but it’s hard.”

Click through the gallery to see Jungkook's best fashion moments over the years.

