ARMYs, prepare yourselves — a BTS comeback is coming and we’re not crying, you’re crying. The biggest band in the world announced their new album with the tagline “We Are Bulletproof” coming on June 10, in a teaser video posted on social media shortly after their Las Vegas concert on April 16.

BTS’ music label Big Hit Music confirmed the album in a post on the fan community platform Weverse. “This is Big Hit Music. BTS will be back with another new album on June 10, 2022. Details on the new album will be provided in a separate notice at a later date.”

BTS is known for gradual teasings of new music, clueing their fans in with social media posts or in cryptic messages at the beginning or end of their concerts. It’s unclear if “We Are Bulletproof” will be the name of their new album as of yet, since “We Are Bulletproof Pt 2” was the name of the song that BTS released when they debuted as a boy group in June 2013. Since then, they also released “We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal” in 2020.

BTS fans, also known as ARMY, are rightfully freaking out. Some even have theories about the meaning of the new album — one fan commented below the video teaser: “I think the album that will be released on June 10, 2022 and will be a special album to celebrate their anniversary (on June 13, 2013, they will have 9 years of career, already). For the title either it will be ‘We are Bulletproof’ as announced in the trailer of the comeback or it will be Forever because it was accidentally in BTS discography on Spotify.”

The official announcement comes a day after BTS wrapped its mini Las Vegas residency which ran from April 8-9 and April 15-16. Earlier this month, the band attended the Grammys where they performed their hit song “Butter,” where it was also nominated for pop duo/group performance for the second year in a row.

“Guys, I know there’s a lot of noises out there about our Grammys and the team itself,” said BTS member and leader RM during one Las Vegas concert. “We didn’t come to Vegas for the Grammys. We came to Vegas for the ARMYs,” he said. “The record, the title, the accomplishments, the trophies, they’re really important, but that wasn’t the first thing, the first reason why we started all these things, right?”

Scroll through our gallery for everything we know about BTS’ upcoming album so far.

