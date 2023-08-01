Article presented by Tom White

In the digital world, it is now easier than ever to follow the endeavours of your favorite celebrities and the options for fan-made content are now almost endless. From social media pages that showcase everything you need to know about a particular individual in the public eye, to YouTube compilations of interesting entertaining footage; not only can you curate a brand all of your own but connect with audiences around the world to share your passion for all that is entertainment.

What are the different types of fan-made content?

Right now, you can find fan-made content online that has been compiled by individuals and even businesses that are targeted to audiences in a host of niches. While this was briefly touched upon above, let’s take a closer look at exactly what you can expect.

Fan art

Social media pages are currently full of fan art, and this covers everything from drawing headshots of popular music icons to recreating cartoon characters and scenes in personal art styles. Fan art can crop up in various places around the web and can include profile pictures, avatars, and web banners, but you’ll also see photo collages, hand or digitally drawn posters, and an array of artistic representations of any popular media.

Animations

There has been a growing trend in YouTube videos showcasing a broad variety of animations to audiences, both in long-form videos and in shorter clips that can the showcased-on YouTube shorts and shared on other platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

Fan fiction

Fans of all ages and from around the world love to share their own takes on TV shows, movies, cartoons, books, and everything in between, as well as expand upon concepts that are considered canon or explore the lives of characters outside of the known narrative. One of the best ways to do just that is with personally written and shared stories. These types of content creators often love to add their very own images, including GIFs, using online GIF makers. These can be a great way to add some personality and humor into walls of text and increase engagement.

Video compilations

If you love a particular music idol, you may create or watch videos that add text captioning to popular songs, curate slide shows of your favorite performance footage, create compilations of their best outfits, and so much more. These come in various lengths and may manifest as fan-made trailers for non-existent movies, analytical music videos that synch clips from popular shows and movie titles, reanimated collaborations that fuse personal styles with clips from existing films, reactions to new music videos, films, and TV shows, and similar content.

These can also branch out into fan content that is based on video games, whether these are fan games that take elements from popular gaming designs, characters, and gameplay, videos that feature users playing popular or trending titles, or content that showcases fan patches, remakes, and mods.

How can photo and video editing software transform fan made content?

One of the first ways that video and photo editing software can take fan made content and elevate it to new heights is improving quality. Having the ability to upscale videos or even images with an AI image upscaler will help you to share professional, impactful content that won’t lose your personal touch.

Next, photo and video editing software can be used to add different elements to the media you create, including subtitles and voiceovers for videos, filters and effects for pictures, and even additional elements like sound bytes, stickers, and plenty of other things that will help your content stand out from the crowd.

When using the free online tools on offer at CapCut, you’ll have access to nothing short of the most advanced AI technology that can perform a host of editing functions in as little as a few clicks. Not only will you be able to enhance your own artwork, but you’ll also have the ability to use AI image style transfer, recolorize images that may be lacking once transferred to digital mediums, and so much more.

Is it worth using software to improve your fan made content?

In terms of videos, editing software can drastically improve your creation efforts and the final product. They will not only help you to create professional-looking content, but also streamline the time and effort taken to edit and crop footage.

When it comes to photos, this can be a little bit of a grey area as some audiences won’t appreciate the use of filters and effects that could potentially be misleading. You can avoid any negative interactions by telling your viewers when you have used editing software, but if it is especially obvious (for example there is digital sticker placement), or if you have used basic tools to sharpen imagery, this shouldn’t be a problem.

