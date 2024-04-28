August Moon is real to me, IDC.

The fictional boy band that exists in the upcoming Prime Video movie The Idea of You is inspired by several boy bands from the 2000s and 2010s. Including Nicholas Galitzine as Hayes, Jaiden Anthony as Adrian, Raymond Cham Jr as Oliver, Viktor White as Simon and Dakota Adan as Rory.

While most fans of The Idea of You, which is based on the bestselling novel from Robinne Lee, know that Nicholas’ character Hayes Campbell is loosely inspired by Harry Styles and One Direction, the former boy bander is not the only source of inspiration.

In fact, Nicholas made clear that he tried to “distance” his character from the “As It Was” singer, creating an amalgamation of several pop stars — like BTS.

“It’s funny, just because it’s become this thing in and of itself,” Nicholas said of the Harry comparisons at SXSW in March 2024. “We have tried to distance ourselves from that, and I think Hayes is such a wonderful character in and of himself. There were so many amazing references we used: BTS for a lot of the choreography, which was really great. There’s so many references out there.”

ICYMI, the plot of The Idea of You follows a 40-something woman named Solène, played by Anne Hathaway in the film. After taking her 16-year-old daughter to Coachella shortly after her husband ends their marriage, she crosses paths with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell, the frontman of popular boy band August Moon. An unexpected romance begins between the two, and Solène must balance her highly publicized love life, career and obligations to her teenage daughter.

In an interview with Vogue in 2020, the author behind The Idea of You was asked directly if the novel was inspired by the One Direction singer, to which she responded, “Inspired is a strong word.” However, the idea of the book blossomed after Robinne researched One Direction.

