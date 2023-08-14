Continuing the love story? Red, White & Royal Blue premiered in August 2023, and fans are hoping for more from Alex (Taylor Zakhar Perez) and Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine).

The movie is based on a book of the same name by Casey McQuiston, and only had one installment. However, fans are hoping for a second film.

Keep reading for all the details on a possible Red, White & Royal Blue sequel.

Will There Be a ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ Sequel?

“Here’s what I’ll say: if people like the movie, if it’s successful and people want more, who am I to deny them?” the film’s director, Matthew Lopez, told Gay Times in August 2023. “Not confirmed! That’s not confirmation. Look, any movie that ever simply gets made is a miracle. It’s greedy for a filmmaker, two weeks before his movie comes out, to start talking about a sequel.”

He added, “People loved the book so much they wanted the movie, right? I should be so lucky that people love the movie so much that they want another one.”

That being said, even the crew was gushing about a possible second film while on the Red, White & Royal Blue set. Matthew recalled “everyone in the hair and makeup department” came up with ideas for a title. “I was like, ‘Can we just get through today first, please?’” he joked while chatting with Gay Times.

How Did the ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ Movie End?

Just like the book! Alex’s mom won her re-election, and to celebrate, he took Henry to his childhood home in Texas. The film came to an end with the door to the house shutting and Alex could be heard joking with Henry about taking a tour of the house.

Will There Be Another ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ Book?

Author Casey McQuiston teased that “anything’s possible” in terms of a second book, while chatting with Hello! Magazine in September 2019.

“I will say I have plenty of ideas for stories set in this world and would love the chance to explore one of them some day,” they gushed at the time. “I would be surprised if you’ve seen the last of Alex and Henry.”

