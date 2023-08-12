After playing Camila Cabello‘s prince in Prime Video’s Cinderella, everyone knew Nicholas Galitzine‘s name. Now, the actor keeps booking roles — and fans love watching him!

“We are in the business of misconceptions,” Nicholas told Teen Vogue in August 2023 about his career. “As actors, we’re constantly playing these roles, and I think a lot of people associate us with the characters that we play … in this two-dimensional outline of a human being. We all have our own anxieties and struggles. I try and lead with vulnerability now, [with] candor. Being misperceived in that way is quite scary.”

He — and Red, White & Royal Blue co-star Taylor Zakhar Perez — attempted to bring this authenticity into their characters for the film, an adaptation based on the book of the same name by Casey McQuiston.

“He felt really real. I felt like I empathized with him,” Nicholas explained, referring to bringing the book character to life. “I didn’t really feel a pressure necessarily, in that capacity. It just felt like a really beautiful story.”

Before becoming famous, the London-born star revealed that his parents “were so terrified of the industry,” Nicholas revealed while chatting with GQ in June 2023. “I grew up in a very masculine world, but I was a very feeling young man.”

When it comes to his career, Nicholas has nabbed tons of roles, even after jumping into the industry later than most, which some of his peers put into his head.

“I had voiced these hopes and aspirations to some of my friends who had been actors throughout school and they were very much saying, like, ‘Oh, it’s too late to get into acting. You have to start when you’re really young,’” Nicholas told Flaunt Magazine in July 2021. “I think the fact that there really isn’t a rule set for when you have to do it, or an age you should get into it, is kind of a freeing thing.”

He’s definitely jumped in head-first, with multiple Prime Video films and a movie with Sofia Carson under his belt, it’s safe to say that Nicholas is totally killing it in Hollywood. Not to mention, he has another book adaptation on the horizon!

Scroll through our gallery for a breakdown of Nicholas’ upcoming roles.

