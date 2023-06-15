He’s not just an actor, but a fashion icon as well! Nicholas Galitzine might be known for his Purple Hearts and Red, White & Royal Blue roles, but the British star was named Fendi’s first-ever global menswear ambassador in June 2023.

“The campaign was a lot of fun. I came straight from the show where disco was the theme, and that vibe continued into the shoot,” Nicholas told WWD when announcing the news. “Working with Silvia Venturini Fendi and the incredible team — we set out to mirror the effortless cool and elegance of the clothes in the campaign.”

His favorite memory from the photoshoot was “the Fendi family gathering to applaud me as we took the last shot of the campaign. Seeing their faces and feeling their satisfaction warmed my heart and is a moment that will stay with me throughout my career.”

Throughout his career thus far, Nicholas has walked a bunch of red carpets, and even gushed about his fashion inspirations.

“I’ve been very lucky to play a plethora of different characters, and have had to experiment with a lot of styles that aren’t typically what I wear and have been influenced through that,” he explained to Vogue in December 2020. “Something that I’ve definitely taken on when I think of my style icons — people like Harry Styles and the way he’s managed to bring a femininity to his masculinity — is that that’s definitely the way that we’re moving as men going into 2021.”

As an ambassador of one of the biggest high-end fashion brands in the world, Nicholas will, no doubt, continue to do just that. In fact, he even teased this next phase in his life while chatting with WWD.

“My plans for the future are to push myself creatively and to try and establish a body of work that is meaningful to people,” Nicholas said. “I keep finding new ways to express myself, whether that’s through acting or music and now in fashion. I hope that journey continues.”

As a rising star with many roles under his belt and more to come, his journey is just starting! Click through our gallery to see Nicholas’ hottest red carpet moments over the years.

