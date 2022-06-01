From the page to the screen! The fan-favorite Young Adult novel Red, White and Royal Blue is headed to Prime Video with star-studded cast! Keep reading for everything we know so far.

What Is Red, White and Royal Blue About?

Based on the book of the same name by Casey McQuiston, the movie is set to follow the story of “Alex Claremont-Diaz who, upon his mother’s election as president, is promptly cast as the American equivalent of a young royal,” per a June 2022 report from Deadline. The summary continued, “Handsome, charismatic, brilliant ― his image is pure millennial-marketing gold for the White House. There’s only one problem: Alex has a long-running feud with his royal counterpart across the pond, Prince Henry. And when the tabloids get hold of a photo involving an altercation between the two, U.S./British relations take a turn for the worse.”

According to the logline, everyone goes into “damage control” mode, and they start “staging a truce between the two rivals.” Then, a beautiful love story begins! “Soon, Alex finds himself hurtling into a secret romance with a surprisingly unstuffy Henry that could complicate his mother’s re-election campaign and upend two nations and begs the question: can love save the world after all?” Deadline reported.

Who Is Starring in Red, White and Royal Blue?

The Kissing Booth alum Taylor Zakhar Perez is set to star Alex Claremont-Diaz and Cinderella star Nicholas Galitzine will play the role of Prince Henry.

“It has been a thrill to hand this story over to Berlanti/Schechter, Amazon, and our fearless leader Matthew López and watch them make so many smart, bold, thoughtful choices to bring it to life,” author Casey said in a statement, per Deadline, referring to the film’s director. “This casting is no exception. I absolutely can’t wait to see Taylor and Nicholas on screen as Alex and Henry.”

Clifton Collins Jr., Stephen Fry, Sarah Shahi, Rachel Hilson, Ellie Bamber, Aneesh Sheth, Polo Morin, Ahmed Elhaj and Akshay Khanna are also set to star.

“Meeting with and auditioning literally hundreds of actors over these past several months has been a painstaking labor of love that has brought us this diverse and extraordinary cast, led so fantastically by Nick and Taylor,” director Matthew shared. “I cannot wait for the fans of the book (and indeed for the world) to find out how remarkably gifted and perfect these two actors are for bringing Henry and Alex to life.”

When Will Red, White and Royal Blue Premiere?

As of now, no release date has been announced. However, filming is set to start in the U.K. in June 2022.

