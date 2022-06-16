Alex Claremont-Diaz and Prince Henry are here and they couldn’t be more perfect! Behind-the-scenes photos of Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez getting into character on the set of Red, White & Royal Blue just dropped — and, wow.

The movie is set to release on Prime Video and is based on a 2019 book of the same name by author Casey McQuiston. The novel quickly swept up the New York Times best-seller’s list shortly after its release, with many fans praising its representation of LGBTQ+ characters.

“Alex Claremont-Diaz who, upon his mother’s election as president, is promptly cast as the American equivalent of a young royal,” a June 2022 report describes the plot per Deadline. The summary continued, “Handsome, charismatic, brilliant ― his image is pure millennial-marketing gold for the White House. There’s only one problem: Alex has a long-running feud with his royal counterpart across the pond, Prince Henry. And when the tabloids get hold of a photo involving an altercation between the two, U.S./British relations take a turn for the worse.”

It was announced that Nicholas and Taylor were cast as Prince Henry and Alex Claremont-Diaz in June 2022. Nicholas is known for his role as the prince in Camila Cabello‘s 2021 Cinderella, while you may recognize Taylor from his role in The Kissing Booth.

“It has been a thrill to hand this story over to Berlanti/Schechter, Amazon, and our fearless leader Matthew López and watch them make so many smart, bold, thoughtful choices to bring it to life,” author Casey said in a statement, per Deadline, referring to the film’s director. “This casting is no exception. I absolutely can’t wait to see Taylor and Nicholas on screen as Alex and Henry.” Well, we don’t have to wait any longer!

On June 16, 2022, behind-the-scenes photos dropped of the two stars getting into character on the movie set — and they look so perfect as our favorite literary royals that it should be a crime. Scroll through our gallery to see the first photos of Prince Henry and Alex Claremont-Diaz here!

