Nicholas Galitzine is quickly taking over Hollywood! The up and coming actor has landed some major roles this past year, and just added another one to the impressive list.

It was announced that Nicholas will be starring in the upcoming Masters of the Universe film. Keep reading to find out everything there is to know about his role.

Who Is Nicholas Galitzine Playing in ‘Masters of the Universe’?

The 29-year-old has been cast as He-Man, the blonde comic book superhero, in the live-action film! Nicholas took to Instagram on May 29, 2024, to share his excitement about the role.

“By the Power of Greyskull, I HAVE THE POWER! I’m so beyond proud to announce that I will be playing Adam, Prince of Eternia in Masters of the Universe. It has been a dream for so long to play someone of his heart, humour and heroism, I cannot wait to get started.”

He’s not the only one that’s thrilled by the news. Friends and supporters of the actor reacted to Nicholas’ announcement, including his former Cinderella costar Camila Cabello.

“I’m so proud of you,” she wrote under the post with multiple crying emojis. Actress Melissa Joan Hart also had a few words to share to the actor saying, “So excited for this project. And so thrilled for you!”

Amazon MGM Studios, the company distributing the film, released a statement about the cast choice.

Head of film production and development Julie Rapaport exclaimed, “We’re thrilled to bring the beloved Masters of the Universe to life and couldn’t be more excited to announce the immensely talented Nicholas Galitzine as our He-Man. This reintroduction of the character and his universe will be an epic film that will delight audiences from here to Eternia.”

When Does ‘Masters of the Universe’ Come Out?

As exciting as the news it, prepare to wait some time for the film as it’s slated for June 5, 2026! The upcoming movie has been nearly 20 years in the making … that’s right, almost two decades!

The project was first brought to Warner Bros. and Sony before moving to Netflix. In 2023, the streaming service canceled the film due to reported budget concerns.

Many directors have also been involved with the film since 2007, including filmmakers behind movies such as Kung Fu Panda, Wicked, and West Side Story!

Now that the movie has a home, the story is set to follow “He-Man, who crashes to Earth in a spaceship as a child and, decades later, returns to his home planet to defend it from the evil forces of the baddie known as Skeletor. But in order to defeat the powerful villain, he needs to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man, referred to in this world as “the most powerful man in the universe,” per Variety.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.