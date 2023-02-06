Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker rocked the red carpet at the 2023 Grammys on Sunday, February 5. The adorable couple walked the event together and looked *so* good doing it.

Charli, 18, and Landon, 19, went Instagram official after Charli posted a photo of her and Landon kissing on her Instagram Story in July 2022. Landon referred to Charli as his “super hot cool awesome girlfriend” in an August 4 Instagram Stories post after she spoke publicly about their romance for the first time. “He’s just very sweet,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

In September 2022, Charli spoke about Landon’s reaction to the news of her joining the Dancing With the Stars cast.

“Landon knows that I’m doing this. He’s with me every step of the way throughout this journey,” Charli told Us Weekly. “I think, overall, it’s just going to be really fun and I have a very great group around me. Landon is awesome. So I’m glad he’s gonna be there supporting me.”

She added, “It’s been three days of rehearsal, so it hasn’t been too much. But he’s excited for me. He can see the improvement in just three days hopefully [and] he’s always super sweet whenever I’m excited about something.”

When Charli made her DWTS debut in September 2022, Landon was even in the audience supporting his GF! He later posted a screenshot of Charli’s performance on his Instagram Story and wrote, “Char you killed it I love you so much! You looked so beautiful! So exciting watch you do what you love! So proud of you Char!”

Landon is Charli’s first romance since she and TikToker Chase Hudson ended things earlier last year. Although it’s unclear when they actually broke up, the couple were originally linked together in December 2019, with their relationship seemingly ending in early 2022.

Chase reflected on his on-again, off-again relationship with Charli during the Netflix Hype House reality show.

“Having a public relationship is hard. My relationship with Charli was publicized everywhere,” he said during the show. “What really starts to take a toll on you is just the way that you’re judged. … It’s like hard to keep yourself together all the time when people have a thought or a tweet. It constantly stressed us out.”

Scroll through the gallery to see Landon and Charli’s look, outfit details at the 2023 Grammys red carpet.

