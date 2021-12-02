A popular guy! Charlie Puth has collaborated with some of the best and brightest in the music industry over the years and even struck up a friendship with many stars.

The New Jersey native announced his collaboration, titled “After All,” with legendary artist Elton John in September 2021.

“One day @eltonjohn came over to my house. We didn’t think we were going to write a song that day. He sat down at my Rhodes keyboard and said, ‘How about this?'” Charlie shared in an Instagram caption at the time. “When you listen to ‘After All, ‘the first thing you’ll hear is that very Rhodes playing the melody of the song. It was the first thing he played, like it just fell out of the sky. My mouth dropped. The whole skeleton of the song was then written in about 15 minutes. Elton‘s musical genius and presence brought so much inspiration and joy to me that day, especially in a time when it seemed like the world was never coming back.”

While he’s worked with some legends throughout his time in the spotlight — James Taylor was featured on Charlie’s second album Voicenotes, and he’s featured on a Lil Wayne song — the “Attention” crooner has also made music with modern-day stars like Selena Gomez. Their duet, “We Don’t Talk Anymore,” was released on Charlie’s debut record, Nine Track Mind in January 2016.

“All of these collaborations kind of came out in an unorthodox way,” the “Up All Night” singer told Billboard in December 2017. “I feel like in the ’90s all the managers would call the other managers, and everyone would get together and there would be bottles of champagne and luxurious studios.”

Charlie and Selena’s collaboration came about “four months” after they first met.

“I had sent the demo of ‘We Don’t Talk Anymore,’ where it was originally all me, and I played it for her over FaceTime — I was in the Philippines,” he told Billboard. “She was like, ‘I love this,’ and it hit me. I was like, ‘This could be a duet.’ Everybody has experience with the sentiment of the song meaning, I think. I certainly have, she has, so it just felt very real when she performed it.”

As for the recoding process, Charlie remembered it as “very, very not glamorous.” He explained, “She came over at like 2 o’clock in the morning and recorded this part in a makeshift recording booth in the closet.” But all’s well that ends well because the song is a bop!

