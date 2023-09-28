Charlie Puth‘s net worth will definitely have your “Attention”! The singer, songwriter and record producer is racking in dollar signs since first launching his music career in 2015. Keep reading to uncover how much money the “Left and Right” singer makes.

What Is Charlie Puth’s Net Worth?

Charlie’s net worth is an estimated $25 million, according Celebrity Net Worth.

How Did Charlie Puth Become Famous?

In case you didn’t know, the New Jersey native originally began his career as a songwriter and music producer, writing and producing songs for big names including Stevie Wonder, Jason Derulo, and Trey Songz. That is, until writing the hook of the song that would soon become one of his breakout hits: Wiz Khalifa‘s 2015 single, “See You Again.”

Since then, Charlie has been a hit-making machine, breaking records on Billboard and collaborating with huge musical acts such as Selena Gomez, Meghan Trainor, Jung Kook and so much more. His most recent musical drop came in October 2022, when he released a full length album called Charlie, which he said reflected his feelings over the years from 2020 to 2022.

“On a personal level, I went through a lot of good and bad feelings, and happy and sad feelings, he told Billboard in October 2022. “And it seemed like it was all happening at the same time.”

Charlie was inspired by the complicated feeling of having opposing emotions “at the same time.”

“And I thought to myself, ‘What does happy and sad sound like? I know what it feels like, I know what it looks like. But what does a happy and sad song sound like?’ … And I did that 12 times on this album,” he explained. “So that’s the approach that I took sonically.”

Is Charlie Puth Engaged?

The singer is currently engaged to Brooke Sansone, less than one year after going public with their relationship.

“I flew to New York to ask my best friend to marry me, and she said yes,” he announced via Instagram on Thursday, September 7. “I am the happiest, best version of myself and it is all because of you Brookie. I love you endlessly forever and ever and ever.”

Charlie first revealed details about Brooke during an episode of The Howard Stern Show that aired in October 2022.

“[She’s] someone that I grew up with,” Charlie explained without dropping his girlfriend’s name. “As my life gets more turbulent and I travel everywhere, it’s really nice to have someone close to you that you’ve known for a really long time.”

