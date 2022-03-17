The next chapter. Sarah Jeffery is spilling all the tea on Charmed season 4, and revealing what’s next for her character, Maggie, as she and sister Mel (Melonie Diaz) are without their third sibling, Macy (Madeleine Mantock).

“I think there is, understandably, kind of a wedge put between Mel and Maggie,” Sarah, 25, tells J-14 exclusively following the season 4 premiere. “They grieve in very different ways.”

During the season 3 finale, fans said goodbye to the eldest Vera sister, Macy, who died, seemingly ending the “Power of Three” phenomenon that sees the three witches at their strongest. Sarah notes that the finale left a lot of questions unanswered, especially the ones about another witch.

“They can’t really have the ‘Power of Three’ with two. So, it’s this whole, will they find the new sister? Will she be a sister? How do we find her? What is that gonna look like?” the actress explained, adding that Mel and Maggie are “just trying to understand each other and have appreciation for how they’re dealing with the grief and the loss.”

Sarah adds, “Also, there’s one very big missing piece.”

The missing piece comes in the form of actress Lucy Barrett as Kaela Danso, the new Charmed One. The cast also welcomed Shi Ne Nielson in a recurring role as Roxie.

“She brings such a unique energy to the show that I think we’ve been kind of missing. She’s such a boss,” Sarah teased of Roxie’s character, noting that “she proves to be very well informed and useful for the Charmed Ones” during their “journey in season 4.”

Although the Descendants alum has been playing the role of Maggie since 2018, she still finds it surreal to be a part of Charmed.

“I heard they were doing a reboot and that they were casting three women of color. That was a huge, huge draw for me,” she tells J-14. “How amazing to have three leads that are not only female, but also women of color. I think that we have different conversations that we’re able to have now than we were having [during the original show].”

As for what she loves about playing Maggie specifically? “There’s a lot to love,” Sarah says.

“I always was taken with magic when I was growing up. I gravitated towards Harry Potter and Matilda, and anything with any sort of magic or magic realism, so getting to play a witch is really cool. Getting [to do] spells and doing it as a job that I get paid to do is pretty crazy. There’s such a wide variety of things I get to do because anything [is] possible. … The strange, odd things that one would ever get to do in real life makes the job really special.”

New episodes of Charmed air via The CW on Fridays at 8 p.m. ET.

