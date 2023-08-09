Chloe Lukasiak is all grown up! The young star got her start on Dance Moms as a child, and has gone on to do so much outside of the reality TV series. Keep reading to see what Chloe from Dance Moms is up to now.

What Was ‘Dance Moms’?

For those who need a refresher, Dance Moms first premiered back in 2011 and followed the Abby Lee Dance Company’s Junior Elite Competition Team.

Aside from following Abby Lee Miller, choreographer and studio owner, the show also starred the young dancers in her dance company and their moms. From impressive performances and competitions, to major drama both on-and-off screen, the show became a cult reality TV classic. However, as the young dancers got older, some girls left the studio and the show to launch their own careers.

When Did Chloe Lusasiak Leave ‘Dance Moms’?

Chloe starred in the first few seasons of Dance Moms, and was known as one of the main dancers on the show. She officially left Dance Moms in season 4, which premiered in 2014.

The former Dance Moms alum revealed why she left the show in in a now unlisted YouTube video from 2019. “The reason I left Dance Moms was because my former dance teacher made fun of a medical condition I have,” she claimed at the time. “I heard everything she said and they didn’t show it on Dance Moms and it’s not really said a lot, but she made fun of me.”

What Is Chloe Lusasiak Up to Now?

Following her departure from Dance Moms, Chloe went on to star in a multiple films and TV shows including A Cowgirls Dream, Center Stage: On Pointe, The Message, F.R.E.D.I. and Next Level.

Chloe revealed she was accepted into Pepperdine University in 2019, where she is currently studying creative writing, and is on track to graduate in fall of 2023.

As for her love life, Chloe has been dating American skater and influencer Brooklinn “Brook” Khoury since September 2020. Chloe first confirmed their relationship in October 2021 via Instagram.

“Our one year was last month,” she wrote at the time. “Every single day with you is a beautiful adventure and I am so, so grateful for that one random afternoon in October. You are a walking, vibrant ray of sunshine and you light up the whole world. I will never get enough of watching you skate, hearing you laugh, and listening to your stories of all the interactions you had that day and how happy they made you. You make me the happiest. I love you.”

