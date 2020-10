To celebrate the release of CLC‘s highly anticipated new single, “Helicopter,” J-14 decided to play a game of “Band-Fessions” with the K-pop group! Members Seungyeon, Seunghee, Yujin, Sorn, Yeeun, Elkie and Eunbin revealed who in the group is the messiest, loudest and so much more. Make sure to watch the exclusive video above!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.