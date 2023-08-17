The way they were! Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse were the ultimate co-stars-to-lovers relationship until their breakup in 2020. Since then, the Riverdale actors have since spoken out about one another and their past romance in multiple interviews.

When Did Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse Date?

ICYMI, Lili and Cole dated for over three years while playing love interests on The CW’s Riverdale, until ultimately confirming their breakup in August 2020.

When they first separated in 2020, Cole revealed that he received an overwhelming amount of online hate, which led to him addressing the split publicly in an Instagram post from August of that year.

“Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March,” Cole wrote in August 2020. “What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love. I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I’ll say about it, anything else you hear doesn’t matter.”

Cole opened up to Vulture about some of that online hatred during an interview with the cast of Riverdale from August 2023.

“I get a lot of stuff sent to my house or my loved ones’ houses. Death threats, really nasty, honestly criminal stuff,” Cole told the outlet. “And I do think it’s because at least four of us at this table have dated our coworkers. Is that just a consequence of an incredible love? Or is that what fanaticism looks like? Perhaps because those lines were blurred to our audience, it’s hard to break those things up when life moves on.”

Where Do Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse Stand Now?

Cole spoke about where the former flames stand now during an appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in March 2023.

“It was hard to suspend all the way we felt about each other and it didn’t afford us the luxury of distance to really overcome that,” Cole said of their split. “I know we both did quite a bit of damage to each other.”

However, the actor made it clear that he and Lili are “good friends now.”

