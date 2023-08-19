He’s moving on! Cole Sprouse has not be quiet about the next chapter of his career, following the end of Riverdale in August 2023. In fact, the former Disney Channel star already has some roles in the works.

In discussing his time as Jughead Jones in The CW series — a character he’s played since the show’s 2017 premiere — Cole noted that he’s ready to “wrap it up with a bow,” while chatting with GQ Hype in March 2022.

“I’m not a creative force behind [Riverdale]. I actually have no creative control,” he added. “We show up, receive the scripts often the day of, and we’re asked to shoot.”

Throughout his time in the spotlight, Cole has said some pretty candid things about fame and his feelings about being a public figure.

“To be quite honest, as I have now gone through a second big round of this fame game as an adult, I’ve noticed the same psychological effects that fame yields upon a group of young adults as I did when I was a child,” he told The New York Times in April 2022, reflecting on his childhood stardom. “I just think people have an easier time hiding it when they’re older.”

However, Cole said that he feels like “my ducks are in a row better than they’ve ever been,” even amid his ongoing fame.

“I started acting when I was so young that I hadn’t actually attempted, as an adult, to think about if I really enjoyed performance,” he shared in the same interview. “When I returned, I reminded myself that I do very much love the art of acting. But I still have a very complicated relationship to celebrity culture.”

That being said, Cole did reveal his plan for the future at the time.

“In an ideal world, when Riverdale finishes, I would love to be doing one to two movies a year and photography the rest of the time,” the Suite Life alum shared. “And the logical intersection of those two worlds will eventually be directing.”

Well, it seems like Cole is on the way to making his dream a reality, because the actor already has some movie roles on the horizon. Scroll through our gallery for a breakdown of all his upcoming projects.

