Dylan, Cole Sprouse's Net Worths: How They Make Money After Disney Days

They’re no longer Disney Channel stars, but Dylan and Cole Sprouse are still making money! After their Suite Life days came to an end following the Suite Life on Deck series finale in 2011, the twins went to New York University and stepped out of the spotlight. However, they’ve both since returned to the acting world and keep nabbing some major roles.

What Is Dylan Sprouse’s Net Worth?

The former Disney Channel star has an estimated net worth of $5 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Dylan Sprouse Make Money?

When Dylan returned to acting, the star nabbed a few roles in major movies like Banana Split and After We Collided. He also made his debut as Travis Maddox in the film adaptation of the novel Beautiful Disaster in April 2023, noting that there were some “major challenges” with the role.

“This was translating from a book that was written quite a while ago, and I think the social sentiment behind a character like that has changed quite drastically in the modern day. We were walking a fine line between trying to make him lovable and independent but not neuter him at the same time, and make him still a kind of particular guy,” he explained to ScreenRant. “We played a lot with that. [Director] Roger [Kumble], [Virginia Gardner], myself, [and] all of the cast and crew played a lot with that. I think we ended up finding a good place for it, so I’m happy with what we ended up making, but it took a village.”

What Is Cole Sprouse’s Net Worth?

The Riverdale actor has an estimated net worth of $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Cole Sprouse Make Money?

Cole’s most lucrative project since returning to acting came in the form of his Riverdale role as Jughead Jones. After seven seasons, he’ll finally say goodbye to the role in 2023.

The actor said he was ready to “wrap it up with a bow,” while chatting with GQ Hype in March 2022. “I’m not a creative force behind [Riverdale]. I actually have no creative control,” he added. “We show up, receive the scripts often the day of, and we’re asked to shoot.”

What Is the Sprouse Twins’ Net Worth?

The brothers have a combined net worth of $13 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

