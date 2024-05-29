Dance Moms‘ Kelly Hyland just revealed a life-changing diagnosis.

The former reality TV star, 53, has been diagnosed with breast cancer, she told E! News on Wednesday, May 29.

“The first red flag was my significant weight loss,” Kelly said of the first warning sign. “I lost enough that others noticed and would ask for my dieting hacks, but there was nothing I had changed in my day-to-day to cause the loss.”

That was when she found a lump in her breast in late March, and quickly booked herself a mammogram.

“I had just had one done eight months prior and the results came back clean,” she explained. “However, this new mammogram and sonogram did not, it came back showing a mass.”

The biopsy confirmed her worst fears — the mom-of-three was diagnosed with invasive carcinoma grade 3, which meant that her breast cancer is fast-moving.

“I went from clean results to a malignant mass in eight months,” she said. “I was shocked that it had grown that quickly and scared of the battle I knew I was about to face.”

Kelly shares three children with ex-husband Randy Hyland: fellow Dance Moms alum Brooke Hyland, 26, and Paige Hyland, 23, and son Josh Hyland, 24. With her children living so far away from her home in Florida, she admitted she had to tell them over the phone.

“I had an instant gut feeling something was off,” Paige told E! News of her reaction to the phone call. “As soon as she told us the bad news, I felt like I was in shock and then quickly hit with a whirlwind of emotions. Not only was I scared, I was angry, sad, and confused why this would happen to someone as amazing as my mother.”

However, her children are trying their best to keep a positive outlook on the entire situation.

Josh admits he was originally “speechless and scared” when his mom shared the news, however, “I feel very hopeful that it is only at stage one, I feel like she caught it quickly,” he said. “I know my mom is strong enough to get through this.”

Kelly is also doing her best to keep a bright outlook — and helping Brooke as she prepares for her upcoming wedding to Brian Thalman has been helpfully distracting.

“I am beyond happy that she has found her person and am excited for her bridal era,” said Kelly. “Planning the wedding is going to be a great distraction—I plan to help with every detail to ensure it turns out to be her dream wedding.”

“I may not look or feel my best,” Kelly continued, “but nothing is going to stop me from helping and watching my little girl walk down the aisle.”

